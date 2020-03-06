A.T. "Buddy" Holifield Jr., 91, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Monday, April 23, 1928 in Lucedale.
Family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel and the burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery (1206 Wansley Road in Laurel). Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Buddy served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was an avid golfer, a longtime member of Dixie Golf, and enjoyed coaching youth baseball. He was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by father Andrew Tim Holifield Sr.; mother Maudie Parker Holifield; stepmother Pearl T. Holifield; sister Jewel Windham; brother Hilman Holifield; stepbrothers Otis Waites and Leland Waites; and brothers-in-law Rev. Arnold Knight and W.T. Windham.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Sarah T. Holifield; daughter Sharon H. Shoemake; son Thomas F. Holifield (Len); grandchildren Timothy Shoemake (Allison) and Melanie Eason (Matthew); great-grandchildren Easton Shoemake and Lily Jackson; sisters Hazel Knight and Myrtle Lee Dykes; brother Harold Holifield (Vickie); stepbrother Loyd Waites; sister-in-law Ann Holifield; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.