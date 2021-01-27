Angela Angel Diane Floyd Harrison, 40, of Laurel passed away Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born Jan. 5, 1981, in Jones County to Olen and Alica Ann Wolgamott Floyd. She attended Northeast Jones High School and married Thomas Harrison in 2004. She was a stay-at-home mother.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Harrison; children Alley Harrison and Brooklyn Harrison; stepdaughter Destinee Harrison Eaton; father Olen Floyd; sisters Milisia Pitts (Chris) and Cindy Donald; brother Darren Chisholm (Marlene); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alice Ann Floyd; and grandparents Sam and Hellen Ray Lott, and Willard and Irene Floyd.
Services will be officiated by Brother Eddie Bryant. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 10.
Pallbearers will be her cousins Bill Eiland, Brian Floyd, Micheal Everett and Josh Everett, and nephews Josh Yates, Justin Yates and Ryan Pitts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.
