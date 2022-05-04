Angela Harper Fairley of Naples, Fla., went to be with The Lord on March 3, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Laurel and attended Jones County Junior College. Before retirement in 2012, Angela worked as a real estate lease administrator. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a true and faithful friend to many.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents William J. Harper and Lorena Rustin Harper; and her brother Edward Harper.
Survivors include her daughter Melissa Fairley Ward (spouse Frank Cooper Ward) of Naples; grandchildren William Cooper Ward of Naples and Natalie Ward Gallardo (spouse Cody Jay Gallardo) of Evergreen, Colo.; and great-granddaughter Mazie Isabella Gallardo of Evergreen.
On Monday, May 9, there will be visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg.
make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Angela's honor.
