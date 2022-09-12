On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, Angie Ellzey, loving mother of one and aunt of many, passed away at the age of 52.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Ellzey Cemetery.Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Angie was born April 16, 1970, in Laurel to Norris and Patricia Bryant. She received her RN degree from Jones County Junior College and was a registered nurse for more than 20 years. She married Billy Ellzey on Sept. 19, 1992. They raised one son, Ben.
Angie had a lot of passion for art, ghost stories, sports, attending Circle Church and more, but her greatest passion, other than being a mom, was being known as “Aunt Ang” by many. She always had a way to bring smiles to everyone’s face by creating fun games in costumes to playing a fun joke with everyone. She also loved to be outside whether that was working in the garden or enjoying company.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents Norris and Patricia Bryant; her grandparents Homer Bryant and Virginia Bryant Pruitt and Arthur and Josephine Crenshaw; and her aunts Marilyn Crenshaw and Pam Callaghan.
She is survived by her son Ben; sister Jenny Carr (Neal); nephew Jordan Bryant; niece Josie Kirby (Chance); great-niece Anniston; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Adam Carr, Taylor Sanford, Chance Kirby, Michael Baxter, Cody Crosby and Matthew Slavick. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Bryant, Adam Lindsey, Luke Prach and Payton Harris.
(1) entry
I am so sorry to hear about Angie! I went to nursing school with her at Jones and I can tell you she was loved by everyone! Ben was just a small child then! She was so so proud of her baby boy! I can’t believe that her beautiful soul is gone! She will be in everyone’s hearts forever!
Sincerely, Amanda Collins
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.