Angie West Anderson was born Dec. 4, 1924 and passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 94.
Angie was a native of Clarke County and a 1943 graduate of Heidelberg High School. She married William Henry Anderson on March 10, 1946. Henry and Angie made their home in Forest and raised three sons, Bill, Tom and Joe. After the death of Henry, Angie moved back to her home town of Laurel. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, worshipping the Lord, spending time with her family, in particular her grandbabies, and traveling. She visited all 49 states in her travel, only missed seeing Alaska. Mrs. Anderson was a former Southwestern Bell telephone operator and a retired court reporter in Scott County. She was a former member of Forest Baptist Church in Forest, Highland Baptist Church in Laurel and, after moving to Texas, she held membership with Live Oak Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years William Henry Anderson in 1983; one son, Thomas D. Anderson; her parents James Robert and Sallie Mason West; and three sisters, Clara Mae West, Alma Thatch and Nora Belle Martin.
Survivors include two sons, Bill Anderson of Monticello and Joe (Suzi) Anderson of Gatesville, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Candye Anderson of Carlton, Texas; grandchildren Nicholas (Dee) Anderson of Lake Dallas, Texas; Nathan (Jennifer) Anderson of Lewisville, Texas and Jesse Anderson and Paul Tucker of New Orleans; great-grandchildren Avery, Claire, Hanna, Luke and Clay Anderson; special family friends Diane Ames, Cynthia Morehead, Kathy Walker and Teri Tynes; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gene Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastern Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on the day of service and continue until service time.
Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, MS served the Anderson family.
