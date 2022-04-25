Anita Blackledge Cleckler, 80, born November 3, 1941, resident of Laurel, MS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 25, 2022.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vicki Hall (Mark) of Hattiesburg, MS, Sheila Hendry (Ronny) of Waynesboro, MS, and Melodie Carr (Jonathan) of Lawrenceville, GA; her two sons, Philip Cleckler (Heather) of Owens Cross Roads, AL, and John Cleckler (Olivia) of Oak Ridge, NC; seven grandsons, Daniel Beard (Lindsey) of Ridgeland, MS, Jim Beard (Dollie) of Corinth, MS, Jason Rawson (Ana) of Atlanta, GA, Jeremy Rawson of Waynesboro, MS, Harley Cleckler of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Reid Cleckler of Oak Ridge, NC, and William Cleckler of Oak Ridge, NC; three granddaughters-plus one on the way, Hayden Cleckler of Decatur, AL, Meredith Cleckler of Decatur, AL, and Sarah Cleckler of Oak Ridge, NC; plus four great grandchildren.
As a military wife, her close walk with God led her to teach Sunday school from coast to coast. She continued to do so at First Baptist Church of Laurel for their sixth-grade children, even to the present.
She went to college later in life to become a registered nurse. She worked at hospitals in Laurel and Jackson before taking a position at Wayne Farms as their company nurse. After that she became a nurse for Camellia Home Health, traveling around the state and retiring in her early 70’s.
She touched many lives both while working as a nurse and by being the faithful Christian woman she was.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, MS on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Rev. Randy Turner will officiate. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dwell, LLC, a transitional housing community in Laurel for women: www.liveindwell.org
