Anita “Dean” J. Brumfield, 99, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Mrs. Brumfield was born in the Moss Community on Oct. 23, 1922, to Luther and Lessie Moss Johnson, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband M. L. Brumfield Sr.; two sisters, Lorene J. Poythress and Laverne J. Runnels; and nephew Mark Stephen Runnels.
She is survived by her stepchildren Mel Brumfield (Carol) of Meridian and Martha Roth (Mickey) of Clinton; nieces Sherry P. Finneran, Mary Poythress, Connie Leggett and Cindy Meador; nephews Ken Poythress, David Poythress, John Runnels and Rick Runnels; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-nieces; seven great-nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Mrs. Brumfield retired from South Central Bell/AT&T after 36 years of service. She continued donating to AT&T Pioneers Voluntary Services as a Life Member. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone around her and was never not laughing. She loved to tell stories and hear everything anyone had to say.
The family gives a special thanks to her first niece Sherry and all of her sitters who have become family for their dedication and support in keeping Dean loved and happy for her great age.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Crestview Cemetery in Laurel. Pallbearers will be nephews Ken Poythress, David Poythress, John Runnels, Rick Runnels, John Finneran and Robert Finneran.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.
