Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mrs. Anita James, 56, of Ovett, who passed from this life on March 26, 2020. Pastor Luke Johnson will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Jay Shoemake, Matt Temple, Darrell Williams, Eddie Lowery, Eli Edwards and Jacob Dean.
Mrs. Anita James was a graduate of Richton High School in 1981. Following high school, Mrs. James attended Jones County Junior College, where she majored in business. Mrs. Anita was involved at both campuses and had a passion for the arts, which lived on through her children.
She began working, and met Mr. Holland James, the love of her life. Together, Mr. Holland and Mrs. Anita made a family with Garrett, Zachary, Landon, Holly, Savannah and Allie.
During her life, Mrs. Anita served her family as a homemaker. She certainly lived out this calling by working in their family home and garden, attending school functions and recitals and supporting her family in every capacity of life. Mrs. Anita had a love of photography. Those who knew her best, never saw her without her camera, capturing memories through its lense. As a granna, Mrs. James prided in her grandsons Grayden and Rhen. She loved fiercely and selflessly.
While it was evident Mrs. Anita is known for her role as “Mom," she is also known for devotion and love to the Lord. Mrs. Anita had a servant’s heart. She enjoyed attending church and ministered to others through her sharing of scripture and prayerful support. Mrs. Anita never wavered from her faith and is a true inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her father Lloyd L. Edwards; stepfather Gene Broome; and brother Chris Edwards.
She is survived by her husband Holland James of Ovett; children Garrett Lane (Kayla) James, Zachary Scott James, Landon Blake (Ashton) James, Holly LeeAnn James, Savannah Taylor James and Allie Noel James, all of Ovett; mother Betty “Midge” Joan Edwards Broome of Richton; sister Leisa Gail Dean of Richton; stepsisters, Deborah Jo Broome Elliot of Richton and Terri Broome Kittrell of Richton; and grandsons Grayden and Rhen James.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of the services.
