Anita Kay Lee was born on Aug. 28,1944, in Jefferson County, Ala. She died peacefully at Cedars Personal Care Home on Aug. 3, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years James “Jimmy” H. Lee Sr.; parents Amon and Elizabeth Short; and brothers Cecil Short and Jim Short.
She is survived by children James (Des) H. Lee Jr. and Deborah Parker; special son-in-law Joey Parker; grandchildren are Morgan (James) Holifield, Sara (Stephen) Parker, Casey (Cayley) Shedd, Wendy Parker and James Kubiske; great-grandchildren are Makynah Parker, Kenadie Gardner, Everley Parker and Coe Holifield; sisters Betty Cash and Melba Stearns; sister-in-law Rhea Short; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Cedars staff for all the love and great care, nurse Savannah Hill and Brother John Cockrell.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg.
