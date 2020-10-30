Anita Scoggins Masters
Aug. 31, 1930-Oct. 29, 2020
Anita Scoggins Masters passed away at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 90 years old.
The family will have a private graveside service at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Sunday.
She was born on Aug. 31,1930 to Elmer Leon Scoggins and Etta Sellers Scoggins in Laurel. Anita was a 1949 graduate of Ellisville High School, where she met the love of her life Jim Masters. They were married on June 18, 1949 at Harmony Baptist Church.
Anita was a former member of Harmony Baptist Church and a member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cherie Tidwell; brother Lee Sellers Scoggins; and husband of 70 years Jim Masters.
She is survived by her two children Mona Ann Wiggins (Mike) of Ranburne, Ala. and James Edward “Eddie” Masters (Kathy) of Ellisville. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Josh Bishop of Carrollton, Ga., Rebecca Masters Ramsey (Trevor) of Huntsville, Ala., and Rachel Masters Carlisle (Grant) of Tallahassee, Fla.; and great-grandson Jasper James Ramsey.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum at 920 Hillcrest Dr. in Laurel. The family also thanks the Jones County Rest Home for the exceptional care provided and kindness shown to Jim and Anita during the final months of their lives.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
