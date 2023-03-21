Ann Frances Suddith Hickson began her eternal life in heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ on March 19, 2023. She was 41 days shy of her 90th birthday.
Born to Harry and Amy Suddith on April 28, 1933, in Sandersville she was the second of three children and the only daughter. As a child, Ann learned to garden, she loved flowers and also took music lessons, resulting in being a very skilled pianist who brought real emotion to her playing.
She graduated from Sandersville High School in May 1951 and married J.W. Hickson, Jr. (her Bill) on Aug. 26, 1951.Their marriage lasted 55 years until his death. After finishing college and seminary, they began their ministry together working in at least seven churches across four states. Ann’s ministry was working as accompanist to choirs and being a vital presence in the children’s programs. She used her education to help start two preschools in Georgia and Tennessee churches. She was a real asset to her husband’s ministry as she made friends easily and her smile could light up a room. After retiring, they returned to Sandersville, remaining faithful to their church, Sandersville Baptist Church, and embracing their friends and family around them.
Preceding her in death were her parents Harry and Amy Suddith; her brother and sister-in-law Harry Inman and Sue Suddith; and her granddaughter Ann Marie Hickson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Judy Hickson McCoy of Lake Charles, La., and son and daughter-in-law Dan and Teresa Hickson of Sandersville; brother John Suddith of Sandersville; grandsons Joshua Hickson (Ashlee) of Greenville, Tenn., and Jacob Hickson of Sandersville; and great-grandsons Jaden and Andrew Hickson of Greenville.
I’m supposed to say in lieu of flowers, but she loved flowers! If you would like to remember her, you may also donate to Sandersville Baptist Church Music Ministry.
Services will be Wednesday, March 22, at Sandersville Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Brother Wesley Page will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.