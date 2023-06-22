Ann Gray Murphy, “Mimi,” of Ridgeland and a former resident of Ocean Springs for 52 years died on June 20, 2023 at the age of 79 at St. Dominic Hospital. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born the youngest child of Harvey W. Gray and Nancy L. Gray on Jan. 9, 1944, in Laurel at the Boone Clinic. Her siblings are Col. Harvey Gray, USA, Ret. Vivian Pitts and Marvin Gray.
Having a father who was born in the 19th century and a mother at the turn of that century, she was reared in a home that was influenced by many different ages. She graduated a year early from Sandersville High School in 1961. She was studious and enjoyed being a majorette. She married her high-school sweetheart Thomas “Tom” A. Murphy and they were happy for 58 years.
She is an alumnus of Mississippi University for Women, having graduated in 1965. Her baccalaureate is in home economics. She later attended the University of Southern Mississippi and became a certified elementary education teacher. She retired from the Ocean Springs school system with a distinguished career having taught all elementary grade levels. Following her marriage to Tom, she resided in Texas, Germany, Long Beach, Ocean Springs and Ridgeland. She was an avid cook who could rival many chefs, and she was a superb seamstress. She also enjoyed hosting her friends and family in her home. She was active as a sister of Philanthropic Educational Organization. She was ever involved in outreach to those in need by serving with several charitable organizations. She maintained a strong faith in Christ and attributed all to him.
She is survived by her spouse Thomas A. Murphy; her children Thomas G. “Greg” Murphy (Laura - former), Nancy M. Herrero (Edward) and Dr. Jason G. Murphy (Susan); her grandchildren Kieran Murphy, Anna Herrero, Lydia Murphy, Emma Herrero and Kristiana Murphy; and her siblings Vivian Pitts, 94, and Marvin Gray, 82.
She was predeceased by her parents and Col. Harvey Gray, USA, Ret.
The memorial service will be at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland at 1611 Highland Colony Parkway on Monday, June 26, at 2 p.m. This will be preceded by a visitation at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Erata Cemetery in Laurel, the place of her interment.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc. (cjdfoundation.org). Her family thanks St. Dominic’s Neuroscience Center and Dr. Ruth Fredericks for her excellent medical care.
Matriarch, steward and teacher.
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me.” John 14:1
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for the Murphy family.
