Ann Jones Catron, 88, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home.
A graduate of Ole Miss, she was a teacher before marrying her beloved husband Jack. She spent the next decades as a loving wife and mother, devoted church member and active participant in the Laurel community. Ann was especially committed to the Christian Food Mission, where she volunteered for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Tressa Jones; and by husband Jack.
Ann is survived by her children Janice (Gordon Berg), John, Curtis (Teresa), and Cathy Craig (Matt); her grandchildren Sam (Ashley) and Alex Craig; her great-grandson Jack Craig; and her brothers Newton and Victor Jones and their families.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at First Trinity Presbyterian Church (500 North 5th Ave.), followed by a funeral service there at 4. A graveside service for family and close friends will then be at Lake Park Cemetery.
