Ann L. Goleman, 82, of Petal and formerly of Laurel, passed away at her residence in Petal on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow.
Ann was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who truly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing in her flower garden, looking for collectibles and junking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Goleman; a grandson, C.T. Devlin; her parents Charles and Etta Collum; a son-in-law, Mike Devlin; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joy Devlin of Petal, Karon (Wayne) Fairchild of Caledonia and Suzanne Taylor of Petal; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation for Ann will be 1:30 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, in the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.