Mrs. Ann Landrum Graham, 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in Walker Springs, Ala.
She was a graduate of Jackson High School in Jackson, Ala. She was also a member of Glade Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Gerald Graham and the late Silas Blaine Landrum; her parents Orman and Sadie Dailey; her brothers Joe Dailey and John Griffin; and her sister Rae Downey.
Mrs. Graham is survived by her daughters Nancy Landrum Walters (Tippy) and Karen Landrum Phillips (Jimmy); her granddaughters Sharon Walters and Erica Walters Smith (Alan); and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Blaine Bounds, Madison Nicole Bounds, Silas Alan Smith and Paul Tobine Smith.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 15, 5-7 p.m. and the service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. Rev. Ricky Mitchell will officiate. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Stevens, Alan Smith, Tippy Walters, Silas Smith, Jimmy Phillips and Michael Jones. The honorary pallbearer will be Paul Smith.
The family thanks her caregivers and Hospice of Compassus.
