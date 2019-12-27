Ann Parrish Boykin passed away Dec. 25, 2019. She was born April 14, 1934 in Laurel to Anice (nee Bishop) and Taylor Parrish.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Sarah Parrish Hill (Joe) and her grandson Connor Boykin.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years Jerry; her children Jay Boykin (Melissa), Lee Boykin Messenger (Bob) and Terry Boykin (Donna Busser); her grandchildren Timmy Klosterman, Lindsey Boykin, Jacob Boykin, Matthew Klosterman, Colleen Boykin and Maggie Boykin; her sister Louise Parrish West (Vic deceased); her sister-in-law Elizabeth Boykin Jordan (Cliff deceased); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel and The University of Southern Mississippi. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was a teacher at Pendorf Elementary School in Laurel and at Sunrise Junior High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Later, she became a Realtor and worked in that capacity for many years, where she formed many lasting friendships. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Her greatest sorrow was losing Connor.
Graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 32789 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011.
