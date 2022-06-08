Ann R. Keller, 93, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022. She was born on July 5, 1928, to John E. Reynolds and Pearl E. Phillips Reynolds in Corinth. She attended MSCW, where she was a music major.
A devoted wife for 68 years, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William R. Keller. She dedicated herself to family and was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Holidays were her delight for her family.
She was a lifelong musician playing piano and organ in the churches she attended. She was a kind, generous, loving friend to many and a wonderful example for all that knew her.
She is survived by her three children, Dr. Candace Keller, John Keller and Steve Keller; grandchildren John Michael and Leslie Ann Keller; and three great-grandchildren, Moses, Lorilyn and Juliana Keller.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday June 13, at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Crestview Cemetery. Rev. Joey Smith will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.