Ann Trest, 75, of Taylorsville, Mississippi, passed away Friday April 29, 2022, at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Thursday, July 25, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with burial to follow in Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. David Fedele will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
Ann was a nurse for many years and loved each and every aspect of her field and worked in many areas including South Ms Charity Hospital. She met many amazing people along her journey that she also called friends. She touched many lives and always brought a smile to all that new her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Trest; parents, L.C. and Alma Jane Pace; brother, Robert Pace.
Survivors include her children, Chuck Trest (Dawn), and Mary Ann Hodge (Jonathan); brother, Ron Pace; grandchildren, Josh Kirby, Austin Trest (Sarah), and Bailey Hodge; great grandchild, Addyson Kirby.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Thornton, Tony Braddock, Josh Kirby, Austin Trest, Ken Smith, and Rickey Hodge.
