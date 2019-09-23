Ann Welch Woodard, 99, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her residence.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Memory Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Ellisville Cemetery. Rev. Caleb Rawls and Rev. P. J. Weeks will officiate.
Mrs. Woodard was preceded in death by her son Bobby Jefcoat; sister Bernice Johnson; four brothers, Leon, Ottis, Earl and Meadow Welch; and two husbands, Roy Young and Marvin Woodard.
She is survived by her daughter Candis Craven Welch (John); stepson Jimmie Woodard; stepdaughter Dawn Napier; numerous nieces, nephews and close dear friends.
Psalms 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”
