Anna Holcombe, 88, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1932 in Laurel.
Visitation will be at Mount Moriah Baptist Church cemetery on Wednesday, July 28, from 9:30-10 a.m.. a graveside service will follow at 10. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anna was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. She enjoyed a career in nursing and served at South Central Regional Medical Center, which was known as Jones County Community Hospital at the time. She also served at Ellisville State School and was also as a private care sitter. Anna was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years James Thomas Holcombe and her second husband Millard Dunagin. She was also preceded in death by her parents John David Cranford Sr. and Cecil Caroline Cranford.
Survivors include her sons James Holcombe (Faye) and David Holcombe (Ronda); her daughter Marianne Robertson (Chris); her grandsons Isaac Holcombe, Dakotah Holcombe, Colton Holcombe, Bryson Holcombe and Chantry Robertson; her granddaughters Casey Holcombe and Ashton Robertson (Cole); her great-granddaughter Saylor May Robertson; brothers John David Cranford Jr. and Robert Carlos Cranford (Linda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chantry Robertson, Dakotah Holcombe, Colton Holcombe, Bryson Holcombe and Alec "Thumper" Corley.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
