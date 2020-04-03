Anna Jean Folks, 86, of Taylorsville, lovingly known as “Mama," “Mom," “Granny” and “Ma Jean” died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs. She was born Tuesday, March 13, 1934 — Tuesday’s child is full of grace — in Moss. Anna Jean was born to William Ira and Cora Ann Moss. She was the youngest of nine children.Anna Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 66 years John Thomas Folks. Anna Jean is survived by daughters Deborah Ann Steagall (Richard) of Rockvale, Tenn. and Joni Jean Davis (Wayne) of Laurel; son Keith Moss Folks of Hempstead, Texas; grandchildren Ryan Steagall (Christy), Matthew Davis (Kathryn), Jonathan Davis (Kerri), Jessica Folks and Emily Folks; great-grandchildren Taylore Steagall, Thomas Wray Davis, Guy Davis, Joshua Davis and Mary Pierce Davis; as well as extended family in Tennessee to include three step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.Our mother’s entire life was given as a servant and perfect helpmate to her husband, children and her home. That was her profession, her job — she was the perfect reflection of God’s love. There is a quote from a book titled “The Unfinished”: “We cannot judge a biography by its length, nor by the number of pages in it. We must judge it by the richness of its contents. Sometimes those unfinished are among the most poignant. We cannot judge a song by its duration nor by the number of its notes. We must judge it by the way it touches and lifts our souls. Sometimes those unfinished are among the most beautiful. And when something has enriched your life, and when its melody lingers on in your heart ~ Is it unfinished? Or is it endless?” Anna Jean, you are not yet finished, you are endless.Our family thanks the administrative and clinical teams at Jasper General Nursing Home and friends/caregivers Lisa and Ronnie Moffett for their healing touches. There will be a private burial of Anna Jean’s and husband John Thomas’ cremated remains.
