Anna Jewel Musgrove, 92, of Soso died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at her home following a brief illness.
Visitation will be Friday, March 3, from 1-3 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Dale Broom and Rev. Harold Floyd will officiate.
Mrs. Musgrove retired from Jitney Jungle and was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Burl Musgrove; her parents Doyle and Hazel Hilbun; and brother Rev. Harold “Buddy” Hilbun.
Survivors include daughter Elizabeth Dykes of Ellisville; sons Victor and Tommy Musgrove of Soso; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dykes, Payton Dykes, Davis Dykes, J. D. Musgrove, Cody Rock and Jonathon Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Odom, Homer English and Don Corley.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the family guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.