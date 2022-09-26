Anne C. Zartman, born January 8, 1931, passed into glory September 21, 2022. She was pre deceased by her husband John, her parents and siblings.
Anne was a founding member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church - PCA where she was active in its ministries. She served as the Women in the Church historian. Later she was the church's historian and wrote a monthly church history column for Covenant's newsletter.
She was a long-time resident of Laurel and many will remember that she was part owner in the Laurel Travel Consultants Agency. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the DAR.
Anne was a supporter of several community non-profits including the Christian Food Mission and Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
She is survived by: Marilyn Ingmire, Ted Ingmire, and Thomas Ingmire; a niece and nephews who live out of town,
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 27 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1317 Parker Dr. Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Steven B. Shuman, Pastor Emeritus, will officiate.
Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora, Indiana
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15 ESV
