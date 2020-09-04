Annelle W. Valentine, 96, of Ellisville died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Dec. 20, 1923 in Jones County.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 7, from 1-3 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Aaron Parker and Brother Ray Matthews will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Annelle was born at home in the Antioch Community, where her family owned a community store. She was the 15th of 18 children. She married Lamar Valentine at the age of 16, moving to the Ellisville Junction Community. She was a devoted member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, where she was active in W.M.A, serving as secretary and treasurer. She also taught Sunday school and served on the building and pulpit committees. She retired from the Jones County School system after being a bus driver for 25 years.
She spent her life raising generations of children, many who were not her own, and caring for her family and friends. She was a friend to everyone who knew her. Her life is defined by the Christian love she showed to everyone for 96 years, quietly and humbly, just because it was right. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they all adored her back.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Edger Williams; mother Lona Murphy Williams; husband Columbus Lamar Valentine; seven sisters; and 10 brothers.
Survivors include her daughters Agatha "Gay" Parker and Lona Walters; son William "Buster" Valentine (Bobbie); grandchildren Barry Parrish (Barbara), Ellen Tuschl (Jim), Clay Walters (Jane), Marlana Hedgepeth (Grant), Grant Valentine (Kim), Tracy Carter (James), Marae Cooke (Ernie) and Nicole Cordes (Scott); and great-grandchildren Christa Parrish, Kaz Walters, Hope Perkins, Garrett Thornton, Austin Perkins, Bailey Nichols (Bailey), Gabe Cooke and Jason Porsche
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Tommy Carlisle, Larry Smith, Allen Smith, Charles "Junior" Anderson and Thomas Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be men of Mount Moriah Baptist Church
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.