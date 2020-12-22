Anner Mae Gray Blythe was born on Jan. 29, 1937 in Newton County. She died on Dec. 20, 2020, after battling cancer. She resided in Laurel.
Preceding her in death were her parents Manzie and Anner Mae Dearman; her first husband Ray Gray; her first born son Don Gray; her second husband Billy Ray Blythe; her brothers Jack Dearman, Michael Dearman and Donald "Duck" Dearman; and her sisters Lucille Pippens and Mae Jewel Brooks.
She is survived by her children Gary Gray, Patsy Gray Bustin, Sandra Gray Minchew and Melinda Gray Gribben; and two sons-in-law, Ron Minchew and Kirk Gribben. She was very proud of her grandchildren Nick Bustin, Kyle Bustin, Ashlee Minchew, Brittany Fish and Garrick Boyd. Anner was also blessed to have great-grandchildren Katherine Weaver, Kiley Brownlee, Connor Fish, Riley Fish, Reece Boyd and Kendel Boyd, who brought much joy into her life. Anner is also survived by brothers and sisters Barbara Gander, Dorothy James, Henry Dearman, and S.R. Dearman.
The family offers much appreciation to sister-in-law Willodean Dearman for all of the support she provided to Anner during her illness.
The visitation and service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will follow in Bay Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Grady Clark, Kyle Bustin, Nick Bustin, Kirk Gribben, Ron Minchew and Richard Brooks.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
