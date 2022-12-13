Annie Christeen Brady Toler was born in Louin on Aug. 12, 1938, and passed away Dec. 9, 2022.
Christeen graduated from Rose Hill School in 1955 and then went on to graduate from South Mississippi Charity Hospital School of Nursing with top honors. She loved making people feel better and her favorite saying was, “I am a good nurse.” She and her husband Lt. Col. Thomas Wesley Toler lived in many places before retiring and building their dream log home deep in the woods near Bay Springs. Christeen loved Christmas. Collecting Christmas mice and holiday decorating truly filled her soul with contagious joy.
Christeen said, “Tell everyone good bye and to remember to laugh instead of cry."
She was preceded in death by her parents Issac Walter Brady Sr. and Ruby Lee Sullivan Brady of Louin; sister Monteen Brady; brother Issac Walter Brady Jr.; husband Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Wesley Toler; son Thomas Wesley Toler Jr.; and grandson Christopher Toler.
Survivors include her grandson Colton Toler (Lauren Ruth Toler); great-granddaughter Rachel Jean Toler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be Thursday, Dec. 15, at Palestine Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the services following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Steve Pouncey will officiate.
