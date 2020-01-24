Annie Crosby, 71, of Soso died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Pine Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Summerland. Burial will be in Pine Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Summerland. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
