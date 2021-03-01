Annie Excene Holifield, 100, affectionately known as “Miss Bill," of the Glade Community passed from this life to her heavenly home on Feb. 26, 2021. She was born in Jones County to George and Fannie Looney on Aug. 23, 1920.
She was an avid cook, quilter and gardener. She worked hard her entire life, with the latter part of her working years being side by side with her husband on their layer chicken farm. Miss Bill was known for her hospitality. If you were a guest in her home, she always insisted that you have something to eat or drink. She was also known for the many beautiful quilts she created, the last one being at age 99 for one of her future great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Audrey C. Holifield; son Garey Holifield and wife Judy; as well as sons-in-law Billy Burnette and Dickey Powell.
She is survived by son Roy Trigg of Jackson; daughters Judith Burnette of Laurel and Wanda Powell of Ellisville; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers with grandsons as honorary pallbearers.
A graveside service will be at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28. Brother Eddie Bryant will preside.
