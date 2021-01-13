Jane Stephenson, 89, of Heidelberg passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs. She was born Aug. 9, 1931. She was a graduate of Sylvarena High School and a member of Heidelberg Baptist Church.
Jane was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Lee, Va., where she drove trucks and personal detail in Washington, D.C. She was water operator for Philadelphia Rural Water for 25 years. She was also an Avon representative for more than 59 years. She loved vegetable gardening, cooking, puzzle books and Golden Age.
The following is a tribute from a dear family: Our whole family loved Jane. She was a part of our lives for what seems like forever. She was always there to help and we could count on her for school projects each year. She especially enjoyed ballgames, Bingo, driving busloads of kids on school trips, and making gallons of her famous sweet tea for everything. She was the iconic "Avon Lady" and she ran the Golden Age group at the Methodist Church for many years. Thinking back on this, many of these activities would not be enjoyable for many. School Bus driver — are you kidding?! At any rate, I could only name a few of the many ways she affected people’s lives — there are too many to name. She will be missed by all who knew her, but I know they have been partying in Heaven since she arrived. May God bless all of her family and comfort and strengthen you in the days to come.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hilton Stephenson; parents Jesse Chandler and Daisy Sartor Chandler; sister Mary Helen Stringer; and brothers Ed Chandler, Pannell Chandler, Roland Chandler, Wesley “Sam” Chandler and Willie Chandler.
Survivors include daughters Debbie Logan and Barbara Green, and son George Stephenson, all of Heidelberg; grandchildren Kent Logan (Mitzi) of Marksville, La., and Abigail Stephenson of Semmes, Ala.; great-grandchildren Molli Thibodeaux, Maci Jane Logan and Maggi Logan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery in Heidelberg on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:30-2 p.m. Brother Greg Forbus will officiate. Out of Love, the family requests that masks be worn.
Pallbearers will be Don Stephenson, Terry Stephenson, Guy Morgan, Prentiss Henley Jr., Freddie Leggett and Jerry Waddell. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cooper Houston and Kelly Chandler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Philadelphia UMC Cemetery Fund, 1346 CR 14, Heidelberg, MS 39439.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
