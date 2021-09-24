On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, Annie Jerene Holmes, 84, died in the home of her daughter Cynthia Sumter in Ellisville. Mrs. Holmes, a native of Birmingham, Ala., moved to Laurel in 1976 with her late husband A.C. "Coyt" Brady to open Brady Electric, which is still in operation by her son Richard "Rickey" Brady.
She served as the organist for the Christian Science Society of Hattiesburg for 45 years. Along with her husband Hilton Holmes, she owned and operated the Petal Shoe Shop in Petal until her death.
Mrs. Holmes is survived by her husband Hilton Holmes; three sons, Albert Brady Jr. of Birmingham, Rickey Brady of Laurel and Benjamin Brady of New Orleans; daughter Cynthia Sumter of Ellisville; two daughters-in-law, Sherry Brady and Jennifer Brady; seven grandchildren, Aleshia Brady, Blake Brady, Bradley Sumter Jr., Tyler Brady, Christian Kyser, Eryn Brady and Jessica Brady; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison Palmer, Abby Ince, Piper Brady, Ezra Brady, Sophie Sumter, Brodie Kyser and Breanna Kyser.
Service will be at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Ellisville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
