Annie Lee Davis
Annie Lee Davis of Laurel passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is at Memory Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Sunday. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Memory Chapel. The graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
She was born on July 25, 1949, in Soso. She was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to serving her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Randall Davis. She was also preceded by her parents Jennings and Vondell Musgrove; and sisters Helen Bushong, Becky Welch and Louise Rushing.
She is survived by three children, Tommy (Kari) Davis, Chris Davis and Jessica Davis, all of Laurel and her grandchildren Nolan, Abby and Evan Davis and Braydan Davis. She is also survived by her brother Charles Musgrove of Soso.
