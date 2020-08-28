Annie Louella Condra

Annie “Lou” Louella Condra went to be with her heavenly father on Aug. 27, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, granny and friend. Mrs. Lou worked for many years at multiple jobs, finally retiring in December 2013 from Hudson Salvage in Laurel. Mrs. Lou loved with her heart completely. She was a lifelong member at Faith Baptist Church in Ovett. She loved the Lord and her faith was unmeasurable. Mrs. Lou was one of the strongest, toughest and most kind ladies you would ever meet.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lesley and Iva Dell McLain; stepdad James McLain; and brothers Bob McLain and Douglas McLain.
Survivors include her husband Ed Condra; children Gaye Holifield (Joe) and Ray Pitts (Carla); grandchildren Koley Hamm, Lindsey Knoll (Nicholas), Lexi Lindsey (Alex), Laken VanHook (Tom), Ginger Holifield, Heather Welch (Jacob), Kristi Gibson (Andy), Jessica Coleman (Bryan) and Wesley Holifield (Kristin); great-grandchildren Maddox, Zoe and Finley Knoll, Fisher and Triton Welch, aJaxson and Samuel Gibson, Ava and Hayden Holifield, and Ella and Ethan Coleman; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Myrick Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Burrough, Thomas Williford, Steve Johnson, Daniel Harris, Robert Stewart and Ed Condra.
