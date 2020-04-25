Annie Louise Johnson, 71, of Laurel passed away on April 25, 2020.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved cooking and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lutie and Mary Lovett Spratlin; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children Roy Boatwright, Justa Johnson and Deana Davis; special friend Henry Hollingsworth; grandchildren Price, Hannah and Jade; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Willie McGola.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.