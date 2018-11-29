Mrs. Annie Sue Boyd Chancellor, 87, died at her home in Pleasant Grove Community in Wayne County.
Visitation will start at noon Saturday at Memory Chapel and the service will be at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Dave Moran and Brother Ronnie Jones will officiate.
She was a past member of New Hebron Baptist Church and a present member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was married for 49 years. She was loved and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Chancellor Sr. in 2002; daughter Gaye in 1989; parents Leroy Sr. and Ethel Boyd; brother Leroy (Bud) Boyd Jr.; and sister Bernice Jones.
She is survived by son James (Sherry) Chancellor Jr. of Laurel; brother Cooper (Katherine) Boyd of Laurel; sisters Louise Pigford of Jackson, Mary Ann (Carl) Sumrall of Laurel, Patsy (Butch) Herrington of Laurel and Becky (George) Pippen of Laurel; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and some real special friends, Bill and Helen Little of New Hebron.
Pallbearers will be David Chancellor, James Troy Harrison, Alex Pippen, Steven Pippen, David Boyd and Chris Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Little and Timmy Summural.
To view and sign the online guestbook visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com.
