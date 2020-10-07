Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gates.” Proverbs 31:31
•
Annie Sybil Chisolm Williamson, 91, peacefully departed this life on Oct. 6, 2020. She was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Neshoba County, one of nine children, and often recalled with fondness memories of her rural upbringing. She graduated from Philadelphia High School.
In 1950, she married her beloved husband, the late Rev. Dolphus P. “Doc” Williamson. She worked in the laundry on the campus of Mississippi State University while “Doc” worked toward his degree in poultry science. Together, they raised five children, Dal Williamson (Cindy), Gay Williamson Robertson (Danny Ray), Joy Williamson Craig (Jeff), Lyn Williamson Sherman (Richard) and Tye Williamson, and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. She was a devoted mother for all of her life and warmly served as a pastor’s wife in her later years. She loved singing, played the piano by ear marvelously and always had a smile. She loved all her children and family dearly, but the truth is ... Tye was the apple of her eye.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bascom and Hattie Chisolm; and her siblings.
In addition to her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Lane Williamson Staines (Scott), Day Williamson Gibbes (Gregg), Jarrod Hare (Nikki), Joshua Hare, Blake Sherman (Brittany), Cade Sherman (Dianna) and Matt Sherman; two step-grandchildren, Courtney Craig and Heather Craig; and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family extends their appreciation to Northview Care Center and Comfort Care Hospice, and their utmost gratitude to Diana Jimenez Oxte and Sabrina Jones.
A graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church cemetery in Ellisville. The service will be officiated by Rev. Abram Atcheson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Baddour Center or Ellisville State School.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www. ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.