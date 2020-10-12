ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Anthony Newell Sr., 77, of Rockville, Ind., passed away at 10:13 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. He was the retired minister of Calvary Temple Church and employed by Child Adult Resource Services, both in Rockville.
He was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Richton to the late Morgan Newell and Marie Overstreet Newell.
Survivors include his wife Rose Anna Foster Newell; children, Anthony Newell Jr., Troy Dwayne Newell, Melissa Diann, Russell W. Newell and Jamie Michael Newell; stepchildren Georgia Martinez, Bill Taylor and Gail Nordby; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was affiliated with Assembly of God Church for many years. He was a member of Nyesville Full Gospel Fellowship Church. His first sermon was on Oct. 2, 1996 and was from the book of James titled “Let go and let God."
He moved to Rockville from Laurel. He was a wonderful father, husband and had many friends. He loved the Lord with all his heart. There will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Gooch Funeral Home, Rockville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.