Mr. Antonio Jerome Milsap, 45 of Laurel, MS passed away on May 14, 2023, at Delta Health Medical Center in Greenville, MS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Leona United Methodist Church, Vossburg, MS, and Funeral Services will be held immediately following 2:00 p.m. at Leona United Methodist Church, Vossburg, MS. Gilmore's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please feel free to visit the Guest Registration Book at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
