Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery on Palmer Road in the Pendorff Community near Ellisville for Mr. Ardell Pruitt, 73, who passed from this life March 2, 2019. Brother Scott Stringer will officiate.
Mr. Pruitt was an avid fisherman, nature lover and lifetime owner of Pruitt Outboard Service in the Glade Community. While in the U.S. Army he served as a Military Police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harmon Sr. and Rosie Pruitt; sisters Daisy Lewis, Della Mae Flynn, Dovie Ellen Crenshaw, Rose Marie Godwin and Dorothy Wade; and brothers Dewey Leon Lewis and Joseph Ray Lewis.
He is survived by his daughters Holly Pruitt Rambin (Raymond) of Irondale, Ala., Robin Dennis (“Bull” Hurt) of Laurel; son Ricky Dennis (Regina) of Laurel; grandchildren Elisha Rambin, Jolie Rambin, Britney Dennis and Cody Dennis; sister Rosie Lee Boatwright; and brothers George Clinton Watkins and Harmon Ross Pruitt Jr.
Visitation will be from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.