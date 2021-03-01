Arlene Bush Heptinstall, 87, of Laurel passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center.
The visitation and funeral service will take place at the First Baptist Church of Sharon on Saturday, March 6. The visitation will be at noon and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Jasper County and graduated from Sharon High School in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Blanche and T. J. Miller; her first husband of 33 years Harold Bush; her second husband of 26 years Calvin Heptinstall; and brothers Thomas Lee Miller, Henry Miller and James Miller.
She is survived by her three children, Dr. Theresa Sanchez, Ernest Bush and Tommie (Les) Rodgers; stepchildren Joyce (Gordon) Watson and Donna Crooke; grandchildren Jennifer (Nathan) Holly, Kelly (Casey) Buchanan, Laken (Jerry) Phillips and Zachary and Elisha Rodgers; step-grandchildren Jonathan and Christopher Watson, and Joseph, Hannah and Lydia Crooke; great-grandchildren Anna Kate and William Holly, and Sadie Buchanan; three siblings, Annie Ruth Graham, Edna Holifield (Allen Glover) and Sydney Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and worked as a homemaker, substitute teacher, church secretary and was the Sharon Elementary School secretary for 14 years.
Arlene loved people and loved the joy of laughter. She sought the company of others and was more than a school secretary. She was the unofficial school counselor, nurse, and life coach for many children, parents, and teachers.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon, where she taught Sunday school, first to young adults and later to adult women. She also enjoyed singing in the choir for a number of years.
Arlene was a gifted seamstress. After her retirement, she became an avid quilter and enjoyed various needle work projects. She enjoyed quilting with the Sharon Quilting Club for many years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family urges visitors to wear a mask and social distance at the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Sharon, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art or the Ellen Young Gunn Steinway Project through the Jones College Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
