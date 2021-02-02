Arnold Kelley, 73, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, May 28, 1947, in Ravenna, Ohio.
A memorial will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He did some preaching with his father while still in high school, but he learned and obeyed the gospel in March of 1970. He attended Memphis School of Preaching that fall and, after graduation in 1972, he labored for nearly 50 years in Churches of Christ in Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina and Mississippi.
Arnold Kelley possessed the heart of servant. Like Jesus, he dedicated his life to the service of others. He endeavored to live by his favorite verse: Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ, which strengtheneth me.” In nearly 50 years of ministry, he often worked with smaller churches, taking on secular work in the community, where he forever impacted every person he met. His preaching was biblical, and clear to people of all ages. He loved the Lord’s church. He loved people. He knew no strangers. When he began picking on you, and few escaped it, you had a friend for life. He loved to help people and did many good works known only to those who received them. He treasured his family. He was patient with his children, though we knew we were the reason his hair was falling out, and he was so proud of his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband to Susan, determined to meet her every need, even in his final days. We already miss the kindness in his eyes, the playfulness of his laugh, the gentleness of his spirit, and the terribleness of his dad jokes, of which, he was in no short supply. He would be the first to tell you he was far from perfect, saved by the grace of God, but he was still a hero to those who knew him. God has called His servant home to rest from his labor (Rev. 14:13; Psalm 116:15), and we look forward to that great and eternal reunion.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold A. and Maude Kelley; and sisters Brenda Stallard and Ruth Minth.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Susan J. Kelley; children Teresa May, Tammy Pomroff (Michael) and Richard Kelley (Samantha); grandchildren Hayleigh Justice (Ethan), Kellie Renfro, Haley Pomroff, Gabriel Pomroff, Gage Pomroff, Christian Kelley, Hannah Kelley, Noah Kelley, Evan Kelley, Leah Kelley and Emma Kelley; sisters-in-law Jackie Royer (Rich); and Shirley Miller (Tillman).
