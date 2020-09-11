Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Tiger Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, for Mr. Arthur Ray Crosby, 79, of Ovett, who passed from this life Sept. 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate with burial to follow.
Mr. Crosby was a member of the Runnelstown Church of God and was a retired equipment operator with the State Highway Department after 31 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Crosby and parents Willie and Magene Ruth Crosby.
He is survived by his sister Floria “Merle” Brewer of Ovett; seven nephews; and one niece.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the Tiger Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.