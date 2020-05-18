Arvis H. Ruffin, 80, of Laurel passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Oct. 30, 1939 in Laurel.
A private graveside service will be Monday, May 18, at 3 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Cliff Jenkins will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Arvis was a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school superintendent among many other roles. He loved his church family dearly and was loved by them.
He began working for the GM&O railroad in 1958 and worked for the railroad for 43 years before retiring in 2001. He was an avid outdoorsman and wood worker. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nolan and Mary Dykes Ruffin; infant son Henry Ryle Ruffin; brother Cecil Ruffin; and mother-in-law Bertha Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Pat Ruffin of Laurel; children Connie Williams (Terry) of Ellisville, Tonya Parish (Scott) of Laurel and Kyle Ruffin (Katie) of Hernando; grandchildren Matthew Williams (Emily) of Ellisville, Haley Haigler (Daniel) of WPAFB, Ohio, Zach Parish (Jayci) of Columbus, Chelsea Blackledge (Jay) of Ellisville, and Nolan Ruffin and Nick Ruffin, both of Hernando; great-grandchildren Bryton Williams and Kambry Williams, Mattilyn Haigler, Lydia Haigler, Sydney Haigler and Coraline Haigler, Finley Parish, Fisher Parish, Kennedy Blackledge and Knox Blackledge; sisters Nelda Herrington (Tom) of Laurel, Ruby Copeland (Jim) of Ellisville; brother-in-law Boyd Hill (Charlotte) of Columbus; and a host of extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Nolan Ruffin, Nick Ruffin, Jay Blackledge, Bryton Williams and Boyd Hill.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Jones County Rest Home for the loving care given to our husband, dad and granddaddy during his illness.
Memorial donations may be made to The Gideon's International.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
