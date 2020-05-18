Ashton Scott Wuertz, 16, of Ellisville died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2003 in Laurel.
Graveside services were May 11 at Ellisville City Cemetery and the burial followed. Bishop Curtis Pitts officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Dorothy Risley; aunt Vanessa Ball; and grandfather John L. Wuertz.
Survivors include his mother Meloney Cruise (Howie); father Scott Wuertz (Emerald); sisters Christa Tickner (James), Lyndsay Wuertz and Josalynn Kelley; brothers Mason Kelley and Tyler Wuertz; grandparents Robert Risley and Ann Wuertz; niece Keelie Tickner; and nephews Jaceland Prado and Deuce Tickner.
