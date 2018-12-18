Aubrey Lee Cooper Sr., 83, of Laurel died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, April 14, 1935 in Wayne County.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ellisville Funeral Home and the burial will follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev Aubrey Lee Cooper Jr., Brother Michael Collins and Rev. Brent Benson will officiate.
Aubrey served in the Air National Guard. He spent most of his life working in the construction industry. He was a member of the Bear Creek Golf Course. He loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing dominoes. His biggest joy was his family. Aubrey was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by father W.J. Cooper; mother Minnie Cooper; daughter Cherie (Kathy) Guthrie; grandson Matthew Cooper; sister Lozois Butler; and brother William Cooper.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Carol Beatrice Cooper; sons Aubrey Lee Cooper Jr. (Danica) and Eric Cooper (Jenny); daughter Cynthia Collins (Mike); grandchildren Latisha Watford-Diaz (Jason), Zack Cooper, Renee Stallings (Weston), Patric Cooper, Joshua Collins, Jeremiah Collins, Daniel Cooper (Anna), Kaitlynn Cooper and Shelby Cooper; great-granddaughter Taylor Clark; and brother Darro Cooper (Dolly).
Pallbearers will be Zack Cooper, Weston Stallings, Joshua Collins, Jeremiah Collins, Dalton Dobbs and Ben Winpigler.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
