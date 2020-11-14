Audrey LaNell ‘Nell’ Mazzanti
June 1, 1933 - Nov. 6, 2020
Audrey LaNell “Nell” Mazzanti passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
A private Rosary and Funeral Mass was Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church followed by a public graveside service at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Father Ignacio Jiminez and Father Emmanuel Subaar officiated.
Nell was born in Corinth to Hal and Audrey Tyson on June 1, 1933. After graduation from Corinth High School, she moved to Lake Village, Ark. and began her nursing career.
She married Pete, her husband of 66 years, on Nov. 7, 1954. They had one daughter, Gina.
Nell worked as a nurse at Lake Village Clinic for the majority of her career. After her retirement, Nell and Pete moved to Laurel to be near their grandsons. She was an active member of both Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Village and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, where she served in the Altar Society and was a member of the Women’s Prayer Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hal and Audrey Tyson, and brother Hugh Barton Tyson.
She is survived by her husband Pete; daughter Gina (Mike) Attaway of Laurel; and grandsons Michael Attaway of Dallas, Tyson Attaway of Dallas and Daniel Attaway of Madison.
Pallbearers were Michael Attaway, Tyson Attaway, Daniel Attaway, Will Sanderson, Sam Sanderson and Ben Sanderson.
Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 833 W 6th Street Laurel, MS 39440, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
