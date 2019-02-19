Audrey Pauline Goodland Robinson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Elliston, Newfoundland.
Audrey’s parents were Oliver Goodland and Jemima Goodland (King) and their home was located in Elliston, where she spent her childhood. Audrey attended church at Church of Canada with her family. As a young girl, the family would walk to the beach and wade in the water as well as watching the icebergs float by while visiting friends and family.
Audrey married Jean Laver Robinson (deceased) on the April 24, 1953. She gave birth to nine children, son Keith - wife Sandy Yoder, daughter Susan and husband John Moore, son David Jean Robinson, son Derrick and wife Rhonda Robinson, daughter Roxanne and husband David Walters, son Delbert (deceased) and wife Debbie Robinson, daughter Sherry Jaunon Corum, daughter Martha Robinson Varner, and daughter Michele Robinson Mayo.
Audrey has family in the United States, Canada, and Newfoundland as well as a total of 30 grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids
Services will be at Springhill Baptist Church, 548 Springhill Road in Laurel on Friday, Feb. 22. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. and service will start at 2.
