Austin Rene Nowell, 80, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Friday, Jan. 28, 1938 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by father Robert Crosby Nowell; mother Jewel Nowell; sisters Robbie Nicholas and Carmelita Lowery; brother Marlyn Nowell; niece Susan Marrs; nephew Bobby Lowery; and brother-in-law David Craven
Survivors include daughters Jenay Campo (Harry) and Pam Schronk; grandchildren Ina Knotts (Greg), Bubba Campo, Jeffery Forbes and Chelsea Forbes; great-grandchildren Cole Knotts, Cylie Knotts, Cameron Campo, Mary Anna Campo, Ryder Forbes, Kaison Rivet and Emalyn Rivet; brother Henderson Nowell (Mae) and E.J. Nowell (Mitchare); sisters Mona Reeves (Benny) Tena Craven and Janene Marrs (Jim); and and a host of nieces and nephews.
