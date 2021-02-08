Ava Eloyce Baughman Sumrall was born Sept. 10, 1931, to Herman and Ruby Baughman and passed away at Lynnwood Senior Care on Feb. 7, 2021.
Eloyce was a 1950 graduate of Shady Grove High School, where she was elected Most Beautiful. On Jan. 12, 1951, she married Pat Sumrall. They had one son, Donnie.
Eloyce was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Ruby Baughman; husband Pat Sumrall; son Donnie Sumrall; great-grandson Jace Schepens; and sisters Linda Baughman and Dot Mauldin McGuyer
She is survived by daughter-in-law Kim Sumrall; granddaughters Roxanne Sumrall and Jordan (Dustin) Hughes; great-granddaughter Sophie Dubisson; great-grandson Lucian Hughes; sisters Shirley (Pete) Reynolds and Sandra (G.P.) Crager; niece Debbie Reynolds; nephews Rick (Marlene) Mauldin and Kyle (Courtney) Crager; and brother-in-law Jim McGuyer.
Eloyce worked as a sales clerk at Fine Bros. Matison, at Efird's and at The House of Cachet.
She was a member of The First Church of God, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, president of the Women of the Church of God, a member of various boards and committees and a member of the choir.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. with Brother Duane Parker officiating.
The family thanks the staff at Lynnwood Senior Care for the love and care that Eloyce received over the past three years. The family also thanks Southern Care Hospice nurse Nicole and hospice aide Kim for their compassionate and loving care.
Pallbearers will be G.P. Crager, Kyle Crager, Rick Mauldin, Dustin Hughes, Donnie Ward and Bobby Sherman.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.