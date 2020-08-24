B. G. Newcomb

B. G. “Shorty” Newcomb was born in Smith County on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1935 and died on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the age of 84 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Mr. Newcomb retired in 2013 from a lifetime in the oilfield industry. Through hard work, grit and determination, he worked his way through various job positions and retired as a successful consultant. His hobby was his work and he had a reputation of being one of the best. His fellow workers in the oilfield industry were family to him.
While serving our nation in the United States Army, Shorty was stationed in Germany. He was also a member of the fraternity of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry as a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner.
Shorty was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel. Last year, during a hospital visit with a friend and co-worker from the past, Shorty expressed that he was not the same man that his friend had known and worked with because the Lord had done a work in His life. We give honor, praise and joyous thanks to the Lord for this testimony!
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents Barney Eugene Newcomb and Mollie Dickerson Newcomb; his four brothers, Eligah, Bob, Bill and Nevels Newcomb; three sisters, Fannie Westbrook, Minnie Allgood and Mary Etta Evans; daughter Ellen Jenkins; son-in-law Skipper Tagert Sr.; and his wife of 25 years Carolyn Newcomb.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie Newcomb of Laurel; his children Sandy Schwan (Dennis), Wanda Smith (Randy), Roxann Flowers (David) and Teresa Newcomb, all of Ellisville, and Shelia Tagert of Tylertown; grandchildren Michelle (Chad) Robertson, Joshua Myrick (Barbara), Kayla Boudreaux (Danny), Mally Tagert, Matt Newcomb, Anna Walley, Caden Flowers, T. J. Ryals and LeAnn Evans (Eric); and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family gives praise and thanksgiving to Jesus, our Savior and Lord, for always being faithful and true. It is by His mercy and grace that we have experienced strength and peace during Shorty’s deteriorating health. The family expressed its appreciation to doctors Terry Lowe, Josh Blair, Diego Alcivar, Wesley Aldred and Justin Westervelt and their respective coworkers and staff, along with the nursing and therapy staff at Forrest General Hospital for their professional medical care and especially their compassion during these last months.
Graveside services were Monday at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Bill Blair officiated. Pallbearers were Don Bridges, Ricky Bryant, Terrell Clark, Johnny Holifield, Adrien Loper and Mark Windham.
Honorary Pallbearers were Matthew, Landon and Rylan Newcomb, Paul Palmer, Pete Rawson, Ronnie Roundtree and Freddie Welch.
