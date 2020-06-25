Barbara Alice Knight Holifield, 74, of Laurel died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Nov. 10, 1945 in Stringer. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, from 9-10 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Bill Myers will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
